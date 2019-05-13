News
Tulsa Man Arrested After Shots Fired Over Car Taken Without Permission
Tulsa Police say a man is in jail after shots were fired during an argument near 5th Street and Sheridan.
Police say the man discovered that a family member took his car without permission.
The vehicle's owner got upset and fired a shot into the air.
Officers say another shot may have been fired at some point, but they're working to determine that.
Another relative then tried to wrestle the gun away from the man.
Officers say they arrived and saw both of them fighting in the middle of the street.
They later discovered that the owner of the vehicle is a felon and was arrested for having the gun.
Police say no one was actually hurt when the shot was fired.