Julian Assange's Swedish lawyer says he is "very surprised" by prosecutors' decision to reopen a rape case against the WikiLeaks founder and says that his client is innocent.

Prosecutors in Stockholm announced the decision on Monday, a month after Assange was removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. They said they would seek Assange's extradition from Britain.

Lawyer Per E. Samuelsen told Swedish broadcaster SVT: "I do not understand the Swedish prosecutor's ... reasoning for reopening a 10-year old case."

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges against Assange in 2010.

Seven years later, a case of alleged sexual misconduct was dropped when the statute of limitations expired. That left a rape allegation, which couldn't be pursued while Assange was living at the embassy. The statute of limitations on that case expires in August 2020.