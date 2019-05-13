In April, the Pentagon awarded nearly $1 billion for wall construction and replacement contracts, the first to be awarded since President Trump declared a national emergency at the border, citing what he called the "long-standing" problem of "large-scale unlawful migration" through the border. The emergency declaration enabled him to divert funding approved by Congress toward the construction of the border wall he has sought since he was a presidential candidate.

Along with the spending announced Friday, the total Defense Department spending on the fencing is projected to be about $2.5 billion. The April funding went to projects in Galveston, Texas and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Both of these projects are expected to be completed by fall of 2020. The Pentagon reprogrammed funds from counter-narcotics programs for this earlier tranche of funding.

David Martin contributed reporting.