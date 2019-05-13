Army Corps Of Engineers Release Record Amount Of Water From Keystone Dam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Northeastern Oklahoma lakes are still rising and the Army Corps of Engineers is working to bring those levels back down to normal.
To do this, the Corps is making the largest water release in 26 years.
the Corps is releasing 80,000 cubic feet of water per second--that's almost 600,000 gallons.
On the other side of the dam, Keystone Lake is 25 feet above normal and still rising.
The Corps has slowly opened the gates to release more water the past few days.
And later today it will release about 85,000 CFS. That's like an Olympic sized swimming pool flowing into the Arkansas River every second.
It's the most water the Corps has released since 1993.
The Corps wants to be clear, this is not a flooding emergency and homes downstream, including in Tulsa are safe as of now.
But over the weekend the Corps and Tulsa County Levee Commissioner hosted a Flood Response Practice -- where folks got together to fill sand bags -- which is what they would do in the event of a true emergency.
The Corps says it's still a good idea to come up with a safety plan.
Officials advise staying away from high water and don't walk, drive or swim through it.