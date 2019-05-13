Police: Gun Found At Bartlesville Middle School
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Officials say a gun was found at a Bartlesville middle school Monday.
Police say a concerned parent alerted staff of a missing gun that a student may have taken to school.
Officers say Madison Middle School staff found the 14-year-old student, searched the backpack and then searched where the student had been after arriving at school.
"The student was confronted by another relative at the school and ran into the restroom where school administrators subsequently found the firearm," Bartlesville Police said.
Police say the gun was located in a restroom hidden above a ceiling tile.
Police say the situation is secure and students and staff are safe.
"The student is in police custody," BPD said. "There was never a threat made toward the school or anyone on the premises, and the student indicated no intent to harm anyone but thought it was 'cool' to bring the stolen handgun to school," said Captain Rocky Bevard.
