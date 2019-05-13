Tulsa Mayfest Opens Friday - With Big Changes This Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - Have you made your Tulsa Mayfest plans yet? It's here - and there are a lot of changes to the 2019 arts festival.
The biggest change is the location. Mayfest will be in the Tulsa Arts District from May 17 to May 19. That's just three days, not the usual four.
Another big change coincides with the end of the Blue Dome Art Festival. Mayfest now will include around 80 local artists that were formerly featured at Blue Dome, according to Heather Pingry, executive director.
Juried art will be on Martin Luther King Boulevard starting just north of Cameron to Archer with local artists showcased in the block east of Guthrie Green.
Related Story: Tulsa Mayfest Gets New Home In 2019
Probably one of the most celebrated changes is that festival goers will no longer have to purchase coupons to buy food and drink from festival vendors.
Music has always been an important part of the festival, and there will be stages at Guthrie Green and Living Arts. We will feature performers all this week on 6 in the Morning.
The Kid's Zone area will be directly in front of the News On 6 studios on the north side of Guthrie Green.