Woman Wounded In Tulsa Shooting
Monday, May 13th 2019, 11:36 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are on scene of a shooting near 31st and Mingo. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
On-scene reports indicate a property owner had hired a woman to clean up a home in the 9000 block of East 28th Place. The person who owns the home said the employee was intoxicated, and they got into an altercation, News On 6 was told.
