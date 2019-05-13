OHP Lieutenant Honored For Actions In Dangerous Talihina Search Warrant
A Lieutenant with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is being honored for his actions leading up to a search warrant in Talihina last year.
OHP says Lieutenant Eddie Bohanan was given the Chief's Award for working closely with the Talihina Chief of Police during the execution of a dangerous search warrant last May.
While serving the warrant, OHP says the suspect engaged troopers in a violent gun battle, resulting in several injuries and the death of the suspect.
"Lieutenant Bohanan’s good relationship with this Chief, his ability to evaluate a dangerous situation, and his sound advice undoubtedly saved lives, not only of law enforcement officers, but possibly other local citizens as well," said an OHP Facebook Post.