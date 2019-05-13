News
LOCKDOWN LIFTED: Bixby Student Located After Threatening Jenks High School
Monday, May 13th 2019, 3:42 PM CDT
JENKS, Oklahoma - According to officials at Jenks Public Schools, the precautionary lockdown at the Jenks Central Campus has been lifted.
JPS says that a student in Bixby made verbal threats toward students at Jenks High School Monday afternoon. JPS says the Bixby student was located but they are not certain what action authorities have taken at this time.
Parents were quickly notified of the lockdown. Jenks Middle was briefly under an alert but it was lifted after the threat was determined to be toward the School.
This is a developing story...