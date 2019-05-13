News
Wagoner Police Reserve Officer Charged With Sexual Battery
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner police reserve officer has been dismissed after being accused of groping a female coworker.
Police chief Bob Haley said the woman came forward and complained that reserve officer Orangel Suarez-Perez had groped her. Police say Orangel Suarez-Perez has been charged with sexual battery.
Chief Haley said he dismissed Suarez-Perez, who had been a reserve since the 2018 academy.
The booking photo above is from a previous arrest in 2012 in another county that did not result in a conviction.