Electronics Stolen From Tulsa Performing Arts School
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa performing arts school is trying to figure out how to continue classes after someone broke in and stole all of their electronics.
Thankfully, the big recital for the kids who go to Bravo was last week but the owner says because of this crime, she is going to have to cancel the next two weeks of classes.
Children's tap and ballet shoes lay on the floor at Bravo School of Performing Arts but the printer is gone along with countless electronics. Computers, children's instruments, sound systems, speakers even the microwave and vacuum were stolen in broad daylight.
"I mean, they took all of our DVD's that we use for classes that are all Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, SING, The Greatest Showman. I mean, they are musicals. I just don't understand how someone could think this is a great place to rob," said Elam. "How could you do this in a space that is clearly for children?"
Chelsey says she's had to cancel and refund classes for the rest of the month while she deals with insurance and tries to figure out how to replace what was stolen but some things are irreplaceable.
"They took my computer which is my life’s work of music and scripts that I have written for musical theater classes," said Elam, "I used different medleys and I cut things on Garage Band and I write these scripts and they are all, they are all gone."
Chelsey says it is going to take some time but she is hoping to get things back up and running for the kids to come back for summer classes.
"They all look forward to the last week of classes because we play acting games and we have cookies and we watch DVD's and we won't be able to do that," said Elam, "This is where kids come to feel safe. Maybe they aren't great at sports but they love to feel theatrical and this is where we like for them to be. To not be able to be in this space right now is really, is really tough," said Elam.