Rain And High Water Delays Restaurant Opening Near Keystone Lake
TULSA, Oklahoma - Memorial Day weekend is less than two weeks away and it usually means a very busy Keystone Lake. That may be in jeopardy with the lake 25 ft. above normal levels.
High water levels at Keystone Lake are making it tough on campers, boaters, and fishermen. Clint Winn says he can’t even open his new restaurant until the water comes down.
“We decided yeah we will go ahead and do it and now we are not able to open,” said Winn.
Winn and his wife have been preparing to open a second Winn’s Cafe and Grill On Keystone Lake since January but because of all of the recent rain, they can’t even get to the restaurant, without a boat.
“The water just keeps rising and keeps flooding. It went over the original ramp down there so they added an extension ramp, a little boat dock so we could continue to walk down there but the water just kept coming up,” said Winn.
Right now several boat ramps and campgrounds are flooded. Clint says the water is so high that the electricity had to be shut off at the restaurant. He says they were all ready to open for the busy Memorial Day weekend, but the water has other plans.
“We are always extremely busy here on holiday weekends over the summer. Now we most likely won’t even be open down there next week,” said Winn.
Clint says everyone is excited and asking when he will be able to open but he says right now his hands are tied.
“As soon as it goes down and I can get electric on, hopefully, a couple days we can get rocking and rolling and get open,” said Winn.
Clint says he expects it to be a few weeks till he will be able to get back inside the restaurant and get it ready for customers.