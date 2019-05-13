Spectators Visit Keystone Lake For Dam Release
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Monday the Keystone Dam released the most amount of water in 26 years.
So naturally, people are showing up to get a first-hand look at the millions of gallons of water pouring into the Arkansas River every minute. Several people have said they remember being here 26 years ago watching the record amount of water pour out of the dam.
The Army Corps of Engineers says right now 108,000 cubic feet per second of water is flowing into Keystone Lake. The engineers just bumped up the release at the dam to 100,000 cubic feet per second of water around 5 pm on Monday. That’s 45 million gallons of water per minute flowing into the River.
Engineers want to reassure resident that Tulsa is still at a low risk for flooding. They say the lake can hold a 105 to 110,000 cubic feet per second release so the water will still stay in the banks of the Arkansas River.
But everyone still wants to come see the water pouring into the River themselves.
"What amazes me is those floodgates can go up even higher and I can’t imagine the water that would come through at the rate that it is coming now. I just think it’s great,” said spectator Anita Wood.
Currently, the Keystone Lake is sitting at around 25 feet higher than normal and is expected to still go up another foot or so.