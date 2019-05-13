News
New Details Released About The Death Of Broken Arrow Woman
New information has been released about the death of a broken arrow woman after the autopsy report confirms she died from homicidal violence.
Lauren Kidd went missing late last year, in November police found some body parts at a paper mill.
The autopsy says tissues of those body parts matched blood found in a car and dumpster. Kidd's boyfriend Konner Brunner admitted to shooting her but said it was an accident.
He's been charged with her murder.