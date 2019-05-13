Sand Springs Man Found With Wife's Dead Body In Arizona
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - A Sand Springs man is in custody in Arizona after police there say they stopped him and found he was driving with his dead wife in the passenger seat.
Sand Springs Police confirmed Rodney Puckett was the subject of a Silver Alert a few weeks ago. That alert was canceled after he was arrested in Kansas two weeks ago for alluding police. Officers say they are not sure how Puckett reconnected with his wife, Linda, for a road trip after that.
Police in Eloy Arizona say Puckett told them his wife died in a hotel in Texas and that he loaded her body into the car to continue to their destination. The Medical Examiner in Arizona will determine how she died. Puckett is in custody for concealing a body.
This is a developing story