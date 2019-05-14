Hunters in Georgia are allowed to harvest three male turkeys, or gobblers, per season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately respond when asked whether the state would honor Carter's request.

Carter had a prior health scare in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. Seven months later, however, the former president said he no longer needed treatment. "I was prepared to go, but things turned out for the better," he told CBS News at the time.

Carter became the oldest living president in U.S. history in March, surpassing the late George H.W. Bush.

President Trump expressed well-wishes for Carter on Monday evening, saying he had spoken with his predecessor in April.

"Wishing former President Jimmy Carter a speedy recovery from his hip surgery earlier today," Mr. Trump tweeted. "He was in such good spirits when we spoke last month — he will be fine!"