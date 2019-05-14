Jury Awards Couple $2 billion In Monsanto Roundup Cancer Lawsuit Trial
A jury in Oakland, California, has awarded a couple $2 billion in punitive damages after concluding that sustained exposure to Monsanto Co.'s popular Roundup weed killer led to their cancer diagnoses. The couple will receive an additional $55 million for pain and suffering and to cover medical expenses.
The Alameda County Superior Court jury deliberated for less than two days before reaching a verdict.
Seventy-six-year-old Alva and 74-year-old Alberta Pilliod used Roundup for about 30 years for residential landscaping, which the jury believed played a "substantial factor" in their development of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Alva was diagnosed in 2011; his wife, Alberta, received the same diagnosis four years later. They are both in remission.
Bayer, Monsanto's parent company, released a statement claiming that the couple had "long histories of illnesses known to be substantial risk factors for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma" and countered allegations that an active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, has been linked to cancer. Bayer said it plans to appeal Monday's verdict.