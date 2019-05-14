UPDATE: Explosion At Georgia-Pacific In Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Crews were still on the scene of a huge fire at the Georgia-Pacific paper plant in Muskogee Tuesday morning.
Officials say everyone was able to get out and only minor injuries have been reported.
firefighters said the fire has been contained to building 27 and 10.
Every single Muskogee fire truck was called to help battle this fire.
Crews say this all started after a propane forklift caught fire and then exploded.
Crews say Georgia-Pacific has a fire brigade that is trained to handle situations like this, but they weren't able to put this fire out and they ended up evacuating the plant.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the center of the building.
Officials said that four people were treated by EMS at the scene and one of those was a firefighter for possible heat exhaustion.
Fire crews said they've never seen anything like this and it was a very dangerous situation.