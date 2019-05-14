News
New Lane Closures To Start On Tulsa's IDL
TULSA, Oklahoma - ODOT says its crews will switch sides and now focus on northbound and eastbound traffic.
If you drive downtown right now, you'll notice all lanes of southbound Highway 75 are now open on the east leg of the IDL, along with two westbound lanes on the south leg.
The westbound Utica on-ramp on the BA is also open.
More closures are ahead though as the department says all eastbound lanes on the south leg of the IDL will close.
Highway 75 North will narrow up to the 7th Street off-ramp, then it will be closed between 7th Street and I-244. Road crews are repaving the highway and fixing bridges during this project.
ODOT says they're still on schedule to finish the project early next year.