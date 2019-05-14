ConocoPhillips’ detailed position in the lawsuit is documented in its pleadings and briefings, which are on file with the court. At the highest level:

We deny all of the allegations and will vigorously defend this lawsuit. Continental Oil Company, a predecessor company to ConocoPhillips, sold its interest in these wells to subsequent operators over 50 years ago - in 1966. During its time as operator in this area, there is no evidence that Continental Oil Company violated any regulations or laws, or caused any contamination to the property.