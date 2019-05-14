Gov. Stitt Signs Bill To Test Thousands Of Untested Rape Kits
The governor signed a bill to test the thousands of untested rape kits in the state. Now, he's proposing a way help pay for it.
Throughout the state, there are more than 7,200 untested rape kits. Some of them have been gathering dust for a decade or more.
Now, the governor and state House of Representatives are proposing $1 million to reduce the backlog of kits.
News 9 broke the news to Rape Kit Task Force member and rape survivor Danielle Tudor.
“I am shocked. I didn’t even know that this was coming. So I think it’s fantastic. And it’s very encouraging," said Tudor.
Tudor survived an attack by the serial predator known as the jogger rapist of Portland, Oregon.
Now an Oklahoman, Tudor is serving on the Rape Kit Task Force. She praised the legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt for earmarking the $1 million.
“Law enforcement jurisdictions around the state that are part of that backlog, they now need to work in cooperation with the task force to lay out a plan as to how they’re going to test those and when to send them to OSBI," said Tudor.
Tudor said the plan is to first test the kits that are still within the statute of limitations, then focus on the rest. All tested rape kits would have to be kept for 50 years.