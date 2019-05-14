Mayfest Will Feature Beautiful Pianos Painted By Tulsa Students
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new public piano project called Play Me Tulsa will debut at Mayfest.
Saied Music, Anchor Paint, and Mayfest collaborated with Saied providing 12 pianos, Anchor the paint, and Mayfest giving the project a place to show them off. Here’s how it came together: over time Saied acquires older pianos, often people will just want them hauled off.
“So we were looking for a way we could turn them around, and do something fun with them.”
Kim Koch of Saied Music got together with Anchor Paint and Mayfest to create Play Me Tulsa. They sent 12 pianos to 12 public schools in and around Tulsa. Art classes decorated the pianos and now they will be displayed at Mayfest. Afterward, they’ll be set out in 12 public areas to be played by anyone who comes along.
Kim Koch says she hopes this can be a regular summer activity.