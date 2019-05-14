A few of these storms may travel eastward Friday night impacting part of eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, but the overall chance will remain very low. Higher chances for the eastern portion of the state will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as the above-mentioned surface low lifts northeast and the dryline moves eastward with additional storm development across central and eastern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening.

The cold front may briefly overtake the dryline by Saturday late bringing us a respite from storms Sunday. Specific information regarding timeline information and types of severe weather will be refined as we draw closer to the weekend. Still, preliminary information suggests all modes of severe weather are possible.