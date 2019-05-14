Warm Weather Making A Shift, Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend
It’s back to spring today and possibly more June-like for the end of the week with afternoon highs projected to reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday before more spring-like thunderstorms will roll across the state Friday into the weekend.
The pattern will become active this weekend lasting for several days next week with additional thunderstorm chances, including severe weather threats.
The first part of this system will impact the high plains of Texas into western Oklahoma Friday as a dry line becomes established across part of the western third of this region with a surface low positioned across southeastern Colorado into far southwestern Kansas. Strong winds aloft will race across the dryline Friday with storm development likely through the afternoon and evening resulting in the potential for severe storms.
A few of these storms may travel eastward Friday night impacting part of eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, but the overall chance will remain very low. Higher chances for the eastern portion of the state will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as the above-mentioned surface low lifts northeast and the dryline moves eastward with additional storm development across central and eastern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening.
The cold front may briefly overtake the dryline by Saturday late bringing us a respite from storms Sunday. Specific information regarding timeline information and types of severe weather will be refined as we draw closer to the weekend. Still, preliminary information suggests all modes of severe weather are possible.