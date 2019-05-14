News
Life In Prison: Tulsa Man Sentenced For Rape, Kidnapping, Maiming
Tuesday, May 14th 2019, 9:10 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man received six life sentences - two without parole - after being found guilty of kidnapping and raping several women.
Victor Hursh was found guilty of 14 charges including rape, kidnapping,maiming and sodomy on Tuesday, May 14. The jury recommended two life sentences without parole and four life sentences plus 90 years.
Women testified that Hursh, who called himself "The Reaper," met them online then drugged them when they went to his home. He kept women prisoner for days, weeks or months and repeatedly raped and tortured them.