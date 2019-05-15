Deputy Speaks Out After Sand Springs Man Arrested With Wife's Body In Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Arizona fast food worker led police to a Sand Springs man, who was driving around with his wife's dead body in the passenger seat.
Rodney Puckett is in an Arizona jail for not reporting his wife's death.
Eloy, Arizona police say 70-year-old Rodney Puckett pulled up to a fast food restaurant drive-thru Monday wearing only his boxers.
Officers say the body of his wife, 74-year-old Linda Puckett, was in the passenger seat -- naked and upside down.
The employees ended up telling a detective who happened to be in the restaurant at the time.
The detective pulled Puckett over and arrested him.
Detectives says Puckett told them his wife died at a hotel in El Paso, Texas.
They say security video shows him pushing her body, covered in a blanket, to his car.
Sand Springs Police say the couple had orders against each other and were getting a divorce. Officers also say both had mental health issues.
The medical examiner is working to figure out how Linda Puckett died, but says she had some blunt force trauma to her head.