TULSA, Oklahoma - A masked bandit is in custody after a Tulsa police officer rushed to the scene of a home invasion.

On Tuesday, Officer Toni Hill found the bandit: a raccoon.

The 1-month-old animal got stuck in the window screen.

Officer Hill used to be a zoo keeper and wildlife rehabilitator; so, she knew what to do.

She freed the raccoon and then wrapped it in a blanket to keep it calm.

She then took it to Wing It wildlife rescue in Tulsa.