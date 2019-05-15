News
Tulsa Police Officer Rescues Home-Invading Raccoon
Wednesday, May 15th 2019, 7:29 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A masked bandit is in custody after a Tulsa police officer rushed to the scene of a home invasion.
On Tuesday, Officer Toni Hill found the bandit: a raccoon.
The 1-month-old animal got stuck in the window screen.
Officer Hill used to be a zoo keeper and wildlife rehabilitator; so, she knew what to do.
She freed the raccoon and then wrapped it in a blanket to keep it calm.
She then took it to Wing It wildlife rescue in Tulsa.