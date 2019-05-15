News
Broken Arrow Holds Send Off For Special Olympics Athletes
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow sent off its Special Olympics team in style Wednesday morning.
The BA Special Olympics team has 132 students and peers on its roster this year -- with 81 competing at the state level.
The athletes are from 4 to 22 years-old.
They'll complete in bocce ball, a variety of track and field events and the Stars of the Future Competition for Young Athletes.
The Special Olympic Summer Games kick off in Stillwater this morning with events all day today through Friday.
The opening ceremonies are set for 7:30 Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the OSU campus in Stillwater.
This is a big year for the event, it's the 50th annual Summer Games.