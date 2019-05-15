News
Owasso Celebrates Special Olympics Team With Send-Off
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso is celebrating its Special Olympics team with a big send-off.
The Owasso Special Olympics team has 180 athletes on its team.
The band is playing and the cheerleaders are leading the way as hundreds of students form a human tunnel for the team to pass through as they load the buses.
The caravan of six buses is being escorted by the Owasso Police as it makes it's way off 86th Street to Highway 75 The Special Olympic Summer Games kick off in Stillwater Wednesday morning -- with events all day through Friday.
The opening ceremonies are set for 7:30 Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the OSU campus in Stillwater.
This is a big year for the event, it's the 50th annual Summer Games.