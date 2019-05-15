News
Oklahoma Organization Wants To Break Down Stigma Of Mental Illness
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mental Health Association Oklahoma wants the help of the public to break down the stigma of mental illness.
The organization is creating a huge art piece that they'll display at Guthrie Green Food Truck Wednesday this week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out this video to see what the May is Mental Health Awareness Month #SeeMe mosaic will look like.
For more information about Mental Health Association Oklahoma, visit their website. You can call them at (918) 585-1213 and (405) 943-3700.