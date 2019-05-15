News
Tulsa Police Want To Speak To Persons Of Interest In House Burglary
Wednesday, May 15th 2019, 2:52 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a residential burglary. They published photos of two men and a woman Wednesday, May 15.
Officers said they want to talk to the people in the photos about a break-in that took place around 50th and Memorial. If you recognize them, you can email burglary@cityoftulsa.org or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.