Search Warrant Turns Up Weapons, Drugs In Haskell County
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people in Haskell County have been arrested after a search warrant turned up weapons and several illegal drugs Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says Jonathan Sustaire and Hali Murray were arrested on drug and weapons complaints after deputies found meth, prescription pills, marijuana, and three guns at the residence in Rural Haskell County.
The sheriff's office said, "this is just another example of relentless pursuit and dedicated deputies making sure our county is safe."