News
Catoosa Senior To Graduate With Perfect Attendance Record
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Trevor Carroll is a senior at Catoosa High School. He will graduate next week.
He received an award this week for something he’s never done.
“I’ve never been late, never been tardy, never absent never truant … nothing always been at school 100 percent of the time.”
That record extends from pre-kindergarten. Of course, there is more to the story.
His father Matt did the same and his little brother Garrett, who is finishing the eighth grade is too. His dad says it’s all part of the goal-setting atmosphere Matt and Leslie Carroll has established for the family.
The formula that works for them is inscribed on a plaque on the mantel.
“Work for it, don’t wish for it.”