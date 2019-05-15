News
Tulsa Police Release Hectic Video Of Stolen Truck Chase
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released video from a chase that occurred in April.
Officers say they saw James Ardrey speeding late last month, but when they tried to pull him over he refused to stop. They say he drove in circles around the City Garden Apartment complex near 31st and Sheridan before eventually ditching the truck and running off.
Police caught up with him after he fell. He is in the Tulsa County Jail facing several charges including resisting arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle.