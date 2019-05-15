Owners Offering To Give Away Stroud Restaurant, Startup Money To Winner Of An Essay Contest
STROUD, Oklahoma - A restaurant in Stroud, Oklahoma will soon be under new ownership. The current owners are looking for their successor, and the business opportunity is open to everyone.
918 Bistro & Sports Bar is located in downtown Stroud, along Route 66. The owners, Melanie and Michael Williams, are asking for two simple steps in order to apply for their “restaurant giveaway.”
The Williams’ have owned 918 Bistro & Sports Bar for four years. They say their dream started with a toaster oven, and now it's grown into a popular spot along Main Street. But now, they're looking to take a step back due to owning multiple businesses in the area.
“We want to see it grow somebody, like it grew us. We want to see this community support another person to grow their skill set as well,” said Melanie Williams.
Therefore, they're providing that opportunity.
918 Bistro & Sports Bar will go to whoever is able to successfully put their goals into words. Applicants are asked to submit a short essay along with a $100 application fee.
“It needs to include what your view is for this restaurant, and what makes you want to own a restaurant. And how you’ll change it… what you want to do differently about this place,” said Melanie.
She added that there are many people out there with the skill set to own their own restaurant, but some may not be able to accomplish it, due to certain factors. But this contest eases the way.
“The grand prize winner will win the restaurant, the fixtures, the equipment. Everything in it. The employees have actually agreed to stay on and move with the new owners, and try and get them set up and started,” said Melanie.
You will also be awarded a $5,000 start-up fund.
“We’re excited to see what it does for our little town on Route 66. I mean, there’s wonderful opportunities here,” said Melanie.
If you’d like to enter the giveaway, click here. Also, click here to visit the 918 Bistro & Sports Bar Facebook page for more information.