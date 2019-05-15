News
Man Charged With DUI, Beer Theft After Sand Springs Pursuit
Prosecutors filed charges against a Mannford man accused of leading Sand Springs Police on a chase through two different towns. They charged Jeremy Rose with driving under the influence and theft.
Officers said they tried to pull Rose over last week for reckless driving. They learned Rose and two other people in the car with him had just stolen beer from a QuikTrip.
The chase ended in the Mannford area.
Police arrested Rose and both his passengers. The passengers had outstanding warrants for their arrests.
Officers said Rose was under the influence of the beer he stole.