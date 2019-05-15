News
Broken Arrow Fire Hosts 'Stop The Bleed' Course
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Fire Department wants to give more people the skills needed to save lives during emergency situations.
That's why firefighters are hosting a series of "Stop the Bleed" classes this week. First responders taught people everything from how to control bleeding to how to use tourniquets. Firefighters say it's all about being prepared for the worst.
"If we have a large-scale event, it's going to overwhelm our resources, so really its the citizen responders that we count on to help save lives when we can't get to all of them," said Broken Arrow Firefighter Tony McGill.
The department is hosting two more classes on Saturday.