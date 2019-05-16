The dry line is expected to be positioned just east of Amarillo by Friday afternoon as the strong winds aloft move across this region Friday afternoon and evening. A few scattered storms will attempt to develop through the capping inversion. Any storms that form will be severe with very large hail and damaging winds along with a tornado threat. These initial storms should be supercells, but a few additional storms could develop into a few small clusters that would move east-northeast by late evening into central Oklahoma. A few of these may persist pre-dawn into eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning with some severe weather threats.