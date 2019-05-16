All Muskogee Georgia-Pacific Workers Can Return Monday, Week After Fire
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Georgia-Pacific announced all employees will have the chance to return to work Monday, May 20, one week after an explosion and fire damaged part of the Muskogee paper mill.
"We shared this news with our employees today," said Tom Strother, Public Affairs Officer for Georgia-Pacific.
Company leaders said the part of the plant most impacted by fire is just a small part of their operation, and they plan to get it back up and running as quickly as possible.
Officials say the fire at the paper mill injured five workers and left two firefighters with heat exhaustion.
Strother said some employees went back to work Wednesday, but because the plant is not fully up and running right now, other employees were off their regular pay cycle.
"Our commitment to employees is to try to resolve this as quickly as we can. We want to do it quickly and safely so we can bring folks back to work."