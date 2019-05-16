Tulsa Woman Back On Feet Thanks To Housing Authority Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Family Self Sufficiency(FSS) program at Tulsa Housing Authority helps participants achieve financial independence and helps them work their way off welfare assistance.
The program’s most recent graduate, Tanaya Edwards, is a single mother of three who was living in public housing and was always on the brink of financial disaster until she enrolled in FSS.
“My ultimate goal is that my children don’t have to go through the things I’ve gone through,” she said.
After three years in the program, she’s completed her bachelor’s degree, she has a teaching job, and she’s off welfare assistance.
Program coordinator Tanya Ratliff says the FSS program offers help to those who are ready to work for it.
“We give encouragement, we give hope, we empower them,” she said.
They provide classes and workshops to help participant through the program.
For more information, there is a website that can help.