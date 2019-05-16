News
Tulsa County Sheriffs Office Partners With Joy In The Cause
Thursday, May 16th 2019, 7:05 PM CDT
The Tulsa County Sheriff's office is partnering with non-profits to help children they meet that are in need.
Joy in the Cause are providing backpacks and diaper bags for deputies to carry with them on patrol.
These bags are stuffed with toys, books and hygiene products, so when deputies find children or mothers in need they can help out.
Sheriff Vic Regalado says it's something his deputies a happy to be a part of.
"If we can provide just a little something - I think it is good all around. Not only for the people we are providing it to, but the deputies themselves," Regalado said.
