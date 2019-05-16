There’s plenty of options for fun at gathering place, like a playground, a skate park and even a place to kayak, but on Monday, the USA Today number one attraction in the US will also be opening their doors to their newest world-class restaurant.



Gathering Place is meant to be a space where groups of people can come together and have fun while enjoying each other’s company. Staff hope this mission will continue inside their new Vista at the Boathouse restaurant.



“A lot of people view Tulsa as a small city so when you see something as great as the gathering place, it’s something that’s super exciting to people,” said one of Vista’s Chefs, Tiffany Tisdale-Braxton.



Booker-T high school graduate Tiffany Braxton is excited to be back in her hometown cooking at the Vista at the Boathouse, Gathering Place’s newest restaurant. The menu is filled with everything from fried chicken, to filets and everything in between.



“We have southern comfort mixed mixed with Latin, mixed with Asian and mixed it all together to come up with our menu we have here,” said Braxton.



Gathering Place has two different food options where you can walk up and get a bite to eat, but this will be the first place where people visiting the park can sit down and have full service.



“We’ve coined the term, elevated casual dining so it feels elevated as a high end restaurant but the prices and the food selection are casual because we’re a park,” said Gathering Place Executive Director, Tony Moore.



The restaurant is located on the top floor of the boathouse, and Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore says the name ‘The Vista’ was chosen for the design of the restaurant and its breathtaking views.



“We went through several designs before we settled on this design and we purposely chose one that was contemporary, fun and even the music lends and enhances the environment,” said Moore.



The restaurant also is equipped with a full bar serving signature cocktails with specialty vista stamped ice cubes. The drinks even feature local names, like Guthrie Green, served by people with local ties.



“A lot of local talent, local chefs and I believe everyone on the management team is from Tulsa,” said Gathering Place Culinary Director, Sean Savage.



Bringing the mission of gathering together from outside in the park all the way to the dinner table.



“We want to have something that everyone feels comfortable with,” said Braxton. “We want everyone who comes here to have a space here.”



The Vista will officially open to the public on Monday, May 20th.



They will not be taking reservations for the time being.



The gathering place is hosting a hiring fair next Wednesday where they are hoping to fill a lot of open positions.



They say they have jobs open across the park, including a few positions at the Vista.



You can apply ahead of time or show up on site for same day interviews.



https://www.gatheringplace.org/Vista



https://www.speakcdn.com/assets/2511/vista_menu_11x14_web.pdf