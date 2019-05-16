Board Of Regents Name OU Law Dean Joseph Harroz As University's Interim President
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University Of Oklahoma Board of Regents named Joseph Harroz Jr. as the university's interim president.
This comes as current President, Jim Gallogly announced his retirement earlier this week.
The regents went into executive session at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, with only one item on the agenda - to choose the university's next president.
Jim Gallogly had been the president for less than a year. Regents said they knew this had been a tough year, and a reflection of that - critics of the administration were in the room.
You may recall, another former President David Boren and Vice President Tripp Hall are under investigation, accused in various sexual harassment allegations. Gallogly says he will no longer be part of those investigations, but the new president will likely play a large role in those cases.
The Board of Regents made its announcement after five hours and 45 minutes in executive session.