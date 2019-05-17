Ochoa-Uriostegui's mother said her daughter seemed normal before her disappearance and was already starting to have mild contractions. Speaking in Spanish, she said she doubted her daughter would have left her young son, and said she feared she may have been abducted.

Her husband Yiovanni Lopez visited his son at the hospital and named him Yadiel, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.



"Why did these people, why did these bad people, do this? She did nothing to them," Lopez told WLS. "She was a good person."

Speaking in Spanish during during a press conference Thursday, Lopez and other family members called for justice for the slain woman. Lopez said that although his wife was found under circumstances he could never imagine, he said he had some measure of peace knowing she has been located and the family can give her a proper burial.

"Now all we want is to give her the funeral she deserves, and make sure she goes to heaven," Lopez said.

Lopez said the child was in a coma and had no brain activity. Holding up a picture of the boy, he said the family is praying for a miracle.

"We ask all of you to pray for this little angel fighting for his life," Lopez said. "He wants to be with his family." He called the boy a "blessing my wife left for us."