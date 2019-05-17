News
Burglary Alarm Leads Tulsa Police To Teens In Hale High School
Friday, May 17th 2019, 10:32 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police took two juveniles into custody Friday morning after a burglary alarm went off at Hale High School.
Police say they were notified about someone in the building around 2:30 Friday morning. Police say the two 14-year-olds climbed in through two windows that were left open.
Officers found them in one of the rooms, but they refused to come out. A K-9 officer bit one of the juveniles but he's expected to be okay.
Police say they weren't able to take anything or do any damage inside the building.