This window of opportunity will end by pre-dawn Sunday as the main upper level system ejects into the Midwest. After a one-day break, the western U.S. trough will reload with additional storm chances becoming likely Monday into Tuesday along with severe weather threats and heavy rainfall potential. The data this morning continue to support very heavy rainfall across portions of southern Kansas and part of Oklahoma during this period. Due to the saturated soils, high river flows and lake levels, flooding and flash flooding will be possible and even likely in this scenario. Flood watches are likely during this period.