News
Tulsa Man Faked Own Abduction, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in custody after officers say he faked his own abduction.
Officers say Darrius Roberts posted a photo on Facebook showing himself duct-taped and gagged, but it was fake. TPD says their special investigations division intel unit, homicide detectives, and field officers worked to locate Roberts.
Officers say when they found Roberts, he saw them and ran out the back of a house. He was eventually taken into custody and faces charges of falsely reporting a crime and obstructing justice.