Community Comes Together To Comfort Oktaha 6th Grader Recovering From Dog Attack
An Oktaha 6th grader is in the hospital recovering tonight after deputies say she was attacked in her neighbor's yard by two pit bulls.
Now the community is coming together to make sure the little girl has all the support she needs.
The dogs owners, have agreed to euthanize the dogs. Deputies tell me there is a lot of love between these two families- this has been really tough for them both.
Emily Oder had just finished her last day of 5th grade when the unthinkable happened.
Deputies say she was playing in the backyard with a friend in their backyard when she tripped and fell. That is when two pit bulls who investigators say have never been aggressive towards the child before, attacked Emily.
"I have known her mother that graduated here, I have known her since she was born. It is like one of my kids," said Oktaha Schools Superintendent Jerry Needham.
Deputies say the dog's owners have agreed to have the dogs euthanized. They, along with the rest of the Oktaha community are rallying for little Emily's recovery.
"The school is the center of the community and most things that happen have a school focus," said Needham.
Oktaha Schools Superintendent Jerry Needham says the moment they heard about Emily's injuries, parents, teachers and students were wanting to help but not sure what to do. They started raising money and today they're donating about 1,500 dollars to Emily's family.
"That is who we are, that is what we do," said Needham.
Emily's reading teacher Tonya Bush says Emily is smart and a joy to have in class. Her classmates love her and have been doing everything they can to make sure she can feel their love all the way from her hospital room.
"It is just a wonderful thing to watch their little caring hearts take flight and decide whatever they want to dream up for her," said Bush.
"We are with her and we are going to continue to be with her every step of the way," said Needham.