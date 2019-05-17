News
LOOK AT THAT! Val & Amy Track Tornado In Beaver County
Friday, May 17th 2019, 8:18 PM CDT
Updated:
Look at that! News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor tracker this tornado in Beaver County Friday night.
The twister came down in an open field and lasted several minutes before lifting.
There were no injuries reported.
Friday night's severe weather was only Round 1 of several expected over the next few days. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne says we can expect two waves of storms Saturday: one in the morning and a second in the late afternoon into the evening.
Be sure to download the News 9 weather app to get warnings specific to your area.