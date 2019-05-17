News
WATCH: Tornado Knocks Over Semi-Truck; Val Works To Help Driver
News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor followed an Oklahoma storm into Kansas, where it produced another tornado and knocked over a tractor-trailer.
Val rushed out of his storm truck to help free the driver from his cab.
Friday night's severe weather was only Round 1 of several expected over the next few days. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne says we can expect two waves of storms Saturday: one in the morning and a second in the late afternoon into the evening.
That first round produced a tornado earlier in the evening in Beaver County.