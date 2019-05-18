News
Bartlesville Police Investigating Homicide Near Sooner Park
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Friday night.
Police say it happened around 10 pm in a neighborhood near Sooner Park. The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital and died a short time later.
Officers say the suspect, 45-year-old Shawn Lynch, and the victim both knew each other. Lynch was arrested for first-degree murder Friday night. The name of the victim has not yet been released.